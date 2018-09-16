Alan Shearer Singles Out One Arsenal Player in Particular for His Influence in Win Over Newcastle

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has singled out Arsenal's Lucas Torreira for his performance against the Magpies at St. James' Park, as the Uruguayan impressed after coming on as a substitute. 

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, the Premier League's all-time top scorer said that the 22-year-old was the difference for Unai Emery's side as they claimed all three points. 

Shearer said: “They (Arsenal) certainly deserved the win, they were much the better team in the second half. Torreira made a difference when he came on at half-time.

“The difference that was he looked forward so quickly. Every time he got the ball his first thought was ‘Can I move it forward?’ and there was so much more movement ahead of him where there wasn’t in the first half. That was the big difference.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Torreira, a £22m summer signing from Sampdoria, has yet to start for the Gunners but has made a huge impression in the few games he has appeared from the bench. 

Arsenal struggled to break Newcastle down in the opening stages as Rafael Benitez's men looked fairly comfortable, but Torreira's half-time introduction at the expense of Matteo Guendouzi was a telling moment. 

Torreira's positivity on the ball and willingness to play forward quickly saw a different Arsenal side to the one in the first half. 

Just four minutes after his introduction, the Gunners had taken the lead thanks to Granit Xhaka, before Mesut Ozil doubled the lead just ten minutes later. 

The Emirates faithful have been crying out for their new signing to start, although Emery clearly doesn't feel that the 22-year-old is ready to play from the first whistle. 

Torreira did suffer a slight injury whilst on international duty, however, so perhaps that was the reason which ruled him out of playing the full 90 minutes on this occasion. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)