Alan Shearer Singles Out One Arsenal Player in Particular for His Influence in Win Over Newcastle

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has singled out Arsenal's Lucas Torreira for his performance against the Magpies at St. James' Park, as the Uruguayan impressed after coming on as a substitute.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, the Premier League's all-time top scorer said that the 22-year-old was the difference for Unai Emery's side as they claimed all three points.

Arsenal look a totally different team with Torreira out there. No doubt that his introduction has been the spark for this second half improvement. He brings such energy to the midfield. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 15, 2018

Shearer said: “They (Arsenal) certainly deserved the win, they were much the better team in the second half. Torreira made a difference when he came on at half-time.

“The difference that was he looked forward so quickly. Every time he got the ball his first thought was ‘Can I move it forward?’ and there was so much more movement ahead of him where there wasn’t in the first half. That was the big difference.”

Torreira, a £22m summer signing from Sampdoria, has yet to start for the Gunners but has made a huge impression in the few games he has appeared from the bench.

Arsenal struggled to break Newcastle down in the opening stages as Rafael Benitez's men looked fairly comfortable, but Torreira's half-time introduction at the expense of Matteo Guendouzi was a telling moment.

Torreira's positivity on the ball and willingness to play forward quickly saw a different Arsenal side to the one in the first half.

Look at the difference in Xhaka when Torreira is next to him!!!! — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) September 15, 2018

Just four minutes after his introduction, the Gunners had taken the lead thanks to Granit Xhaka, before Mesut Ozil doubled the lead just ten minutes later.

The Emirates faithful have been crying out for their new signing to start, although Emery clearly doesn't feel that the 22-year-old is ready to play from the first whistle.

Torreira did suffer a slight injury whilst on international duty, however, so perhaps that was the reason which ruled him out of playing the full 90 minutes on this occasion.