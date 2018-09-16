Bayern Munich Boss Delighted With Tactical Dominance in 3-1 Win Over Leverkusen

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač was thrilled that his side were able to bounce back from going one goal behind to secure a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, adding that the Reds' counter-pressing worked wonders at the Allianz Arena.

An early penalty from defender Wendell saw Leverkusen take the lead in Bavaria, but Corentin Tolisso was able to level the scoreline minutes late.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Arjen Robben then completed the turnaround with a thunderous strike midway through the first half, with James Rodríguez putting the icing on the cake with a late header.





Head coach Kovač was elated that Bayern Munich were able to dominate the highly anticipated match against Leverkusen as the club returned to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday.

"I'd like to congratulate my team on the way they played over 90 minutes," Kovač said, quoted by Bayern Munich's official website. "We cancelled out an early goal very quickly, then we dominated the game.

"Our counter-pressing was very good, we didn't let Leverkusen's quick players get a grip, so we stifled many things up front. I wish we had made it 3-1 a bit earlier and not only shortly before the final whistle. But I'm satisfied with the team performance."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern Munich will now break for the opening round of fixtures in the Champions League, with a trip to Benfica's Estádio da Luz on Wednesday, before returning to domestic action to face Schalke who - just like Bayer Leverkusen - are yet to claim a single point this season