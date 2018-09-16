'Best Player On the Pitch': Liverpool Fans Delighted With Midfielder's Performances in New Role

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Liverpool fans are typically a vocal bunch, and one of the main subjects of their social media analysis in recent days has been midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and his new-found success as Liverpool's holding midfielder. 

The signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho were expected by many to freeze Wijnaldum out of the side, with some seeing him as fifth choice in midfield, with James Milner and Jordan Henderson thought to also be preferred.

Instead Wijnaldum has been a mainstay at the centre of the Liverpool side that have won their first five games, striking up an effective relationship with Keita and Milner in four of those, with Henderson replacing the former in the other. 

His effectiveness in his new role was no more apparent than in the Reds' 2-1 victory over Tottenham, where he held his position and acted as a strong and efficient counterpoint to his fellow midfielders, who covered every blade of grass as Liverpool pressed Spurs into mistake after mistake.

And to round off an excellent performance, he delighted supporters when he opened the scoring with a looping header that Michel Vorm was just - unable to keep out. 

Here's what Reds fans have had to say on Twitter about their new regista. 

