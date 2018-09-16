Claude Puel Hits Out at 'Lack of Focus' in Bournemouth Battering on Saturday

Claude Puel has admitted his Leicester City side lacked concentration during their 4-2 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.



With both teams suffering narrow defeats in their previous games, the game began an even affair, but it was the hosts who took the lead. Ryan Fraser continued his good form putting is side 1-0 up after 20 minutes, before then doubling his side's lead with just 10 minutes left in the first half.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Joshua King then slotted home a penalty to give the Cherries a 3-0 lead at the interval before things then went from bad to worse for the visitors. Their skipper Wes Morgan was shown a second yellow card with 20 minutes still to play, with Adam Smith putting the home side 4-0 up with 10 minutes left.



The Foxes pulled back two late goals thanks to James Maddison and Marc Albrighton, however they proved to be mere consolation goals as Bournemouth ran out 4-2 winners. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Puel blamed their heavy defeat on a lack of concentration from his players.



He said: "It's a difficult feeling and I'm more than disappointed. It was strange the first half, it was not a fair reflection. We started this game with good intentions and I thought we had a good balance between both (teams).

Warren Little/GettyImages

"We had the first chances to score, but after the counter-attacks it was difficult to react. We had to prevent this situation. We lacked concentration and focus."



With the score at 4-0 and with the Foxes down to 10 men, things looked very bleak for the visitors - although they were able to show some fight in the final five minutes to claw back two goals, and Puel praised his players' fighting spirit towards the end of the game.





He added: "After the second half it was difficult to come back. We tried but we conceded another goal with a man down, but I praise the mentality of my team because we scored twice at the end.

"I think it was important. Now it's important to prepare for the next game and I hope this game was an accident and together we react."