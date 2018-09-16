David Wagner Insists Huddersfield 'Deserved More' in Limp Defeat to Crystal Palace

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has claimed his side deserved more from the Terriers' 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Wilfried Zaha proved to be the match winner as his stunning solo effort left the home side winless after five Premier League games and, quoted by Sky Sports after the match, Wagner said: "The performance was good but sometimes you don't get what you deserve. I think for sure this was our best performance of the season.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

"The players created so many good opportunities, more than we've done in the first five games combined. We dominated and controlled the game but we didn't use our opportunities, we were unlucky for sure as well in a lot of situations.

"We have to make clear performance wise what the players have done is very, very good but results wise it is frustrating. But we'll take it on the chin and go forward and we know if we perform like we've done today we will get our points and we will get our goals. We were very unlucky."





While Huddersfield ultimately failed to create a clear enough chance to score, Wagner insisted he was happy with how his side handled Palace's threat.

"Apart from the last minutes when we gave some counter-attacks away I think we controlled it defensively as well and limited them," he said. "They had one magical moment from Wilf Zaha but we should've defended better, we've seen goals like this from him before so I'm very disappointed with that situation, it was easy to avoid.

"We are long enough in this business to know that sometimes you don't get what you deserve, this was the case today. This is exactly what we have to build on. In the last three games we've been solid, we have created things, the result isn't good or what we deserved but we will have the opportunity to make it better."