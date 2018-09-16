Fan Favourite Rules Out Return to Former Team But Reveals Contact With Championship Club

Former West Ham cult legend James Collins has ruled out a return to the club after recently training with the team. Collins made over 200 appearances for the Hammers and was released last summer. Collins had hopes of making a return but despite West Ham's defensive struggles, that now seems unlikely.

Collins spoke with Radio 5 Live, saying: "It’s not going to happen, I was down there two or three weeks ago training and I probably held onto it for too long hoping it was going to happen but a line is under that now and I move on.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"West Ham didn’t get off to the best of starts and I’m training there as they were talking about defending. In the back of my head I was probably thinking, if I do all right there might be a chance. But that wasn’t going to happen."

Collins had been training with the team in a bid to improve his fitness and to display his abilities to still play at the top level despite now being 35 years old.

He added: "I had been speaking to a few clubs, nothing really came about, and you can do all the running you like on your own but you start missing it. I would never say a bad word about West Ham so I picked up the phone to David Sullivan, asked if I could go in and he was more than helpful."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Since leaving West Ham Collins has also been training with Championship clubs Ipswich Town and Stoke City. He is confirmed that he is still in talks with the latter in a hope he can make a return to professional football this season.





He revealed: "There haven’t been people banging the door down but I’ve spoken to a few clubs. It was quite well known that I was training at Ipswich last week and Stoke, I’m still in contact with them.

James Collins has closed the door on a sensational return to West Ham. — King TimBIG (@TundeGbedo) September 16, 2018

"I’d go anywhere, you can only go where you’re wanted. I love football. I’m 35 but I’ve never been the quickest anyway and I’ve never had the pace to lose. I’ve adapted my game around that.

“I would go anywhere. I love playing football, still do, and I’ve got plenty in the legs. Going into West Ham and people knowing I’m pretty much fit and ready to go has helped. Fingers crossed this time next week or in a couple of weeks I’ll have something sorted.”