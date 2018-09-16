Georginio Wijnaldum Says Reds Singled Out Spurs Player to Target in Wembley Win

Georginio Wijnaldum says it was no accident that Liverpool benefited from some poor goalkeeping from Tottenham's Michel Vorm in the Reds' 2-1 win on Saturday, explaining that it was all part of a pre-match plan.

Liverpool ran out victorious at Wembley, with Wijnaldum opening the scoring after Vorm - standing in for the injured Hugo Lloris - flapped at a James Milner corner, before being unable to stop Wijnaldum's looping header from crossing the line.

The errors were caused largely by the high volume of Liverpool players in and around the keeper, giving him little room for manoeuvre, and Wijnaldum has explained that was something the Reds did on purpose.

"It was a plan [to surround Vorm]. We trained on it before," Wijnaldum told Sky Sports after the match, via the Mirror. "I thought I would just head it as high as possible as there was a lot of players in the box. I had a feeling it was in straight away but then the referee gave it."

There was some question about whether or not the goal would be given, with the referee utilising the goal decision system in order to award Liverpool the opener - a decision that would later be justified by replays, which clearly showed the ball crossing the line.

In addition to questionable goalkeeping for the first goal, the 34 year old Dutch stopper fumbled before Roberto Firmino tapped in the second, sparking some furious criticism of Totteham's usual second choice goalkeeper.

Firmino's strike, however, was ultimately enough to secure a fifth straight win for Liverpool, and a second Premier League defeat on the bounce for Tottenham after last week's defeat to Watford.