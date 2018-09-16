'He's Back!': Twitter Goes Wild as Ronaldo Breaks His Juve Duck to Open Scoring Account in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo left fans raving after opening his account for new side Juventus in the Italian Serie A.

The 33-year-old Portuguese star made the £99m switch from Real Madrid to Juve during the summer but went scoreless in his first three games for the club. Of course, his drought - if you can even call it that - prompted some very discouraging stories in the press, with many claiming his decision move to Italy was a poor one.

And there it is! @Cristiano has bagged his first goal for @juventusfcen... ⚽️



Let a new era begin... 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TOqeI3KnTb — 90min (@90min_Football) September 16, 2018

Suiting up against Sassuolo on Sunday, however, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner set to silence his critics by scoring his first goal for I Bianconeri in the 50th minute of the match, tapping in a ball which had ricocheted off of the post to give Juventus a 1-0 lead before running off to deliver his trademark celebration.

It took Ronaldo four games and 28 shots to get off the mark, but it was only going to be a matter of time before he stamped his brand on Italian football.

Below are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal for Juventus. The first of many, no doubt. pic.twitter.com/fWq5ZHbdi5 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 16, 2018

Wouldn't take that long before...

Cristiano Ronaldo Nets his first ever #Juventus goal! No tap in has ever been more emphatically celebrated! pic.twitter.com/b65LNjuufd — Adam Digby (@Adz77) September 16, 2018

The celebration did not match the goal, admittedly, but the occasion probably did.

Shots taken by Cristiano Ronaldo to score his first league goal of the season:



2017/18: 28 shots

2018/19: 27 shots



He’s improving. 😉 pic.twitter.com/icvmqbtauQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 16, 2018

Ronaldo gets his first league goal for Juventus in his fourth game. Taps it in from a yard out and does the spinning jump look at me celebration. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2018

Would you beliiiiiiiiieeeeve my luck for Ronaldo! 🎉🎊 Just seconds, for the first time this season I started watching Ronaldo on Juventus match today, and he scored his first goal for Juve❤️ Go ahead HERO 🤸‍♂️! 🤝🏻 @Cristiano #goat — Ashad Uz Zaman (@AUZAshad) September 16, 2018

Took @Cristiano 4 games to make his mark in 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/DjUX7JQgiL — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) September 16, 2018

Four games is actually not that bad, considering.

Just when champions league is about to resume.

Ronaldo 🔥🔥 — OH! (@mr_kweks) September 16, 2018

Oh, so he scored his second 15 minutes later to put Juve up 2-0, this time finishing off a counter with a brilliant strike deserving of the celebration.

Thatʼ how to silence your critics. Ronaldo the GOAT 🐐 — Charles E. Onyemakonor (@TheCeoNigeria) September 16, 2018

It took Ronaldo 15 minutes to score another goal, this guy truly is incredible. 2 Shots, 2 goals. — Matt (@MatthewHernon) September 16, 2018

Much better stats, these.

God thank you!!!

Ronaldo with his second of the night and seriously i can't help myself from screaming.

3 matches without scoring and critics labelling his decision to join Italian giants as a blunder and now he's on a hattrick. That's Ronaldo for you. — Abhi_Gogoi (@abhi_gogoi07) September 16, 2018

📸 Off the mark with two!



You can’t keep @Cristiano quiet for long... pic.twitter.com/efK09hPrxf — Aditi (@Fatangladki) September 16, 2018

With Juve set to kick their Champions League campaign off against Valencia this Wednesday, this is exactly the sort of form they want Ronaldo in. He couldn't have timed it better.