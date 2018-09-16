'He's Back!': Twitter Goes Wild as Ronaldo Breaks His Juve Duck to Open Scoring Account in Serie A

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo left fans raving after opening his account for new side Juventus in the Italian Serie A.

The 33-year-old Portuguese star made the £99m switch from Real Madrid to Juve during the summer but went scoreless in his first three games for the club. Of course, his drought - if you can even call it that - prompted some very discouraging stories in the press, with many claiming his decision move to Italy was a poor one.

Suiting up against Sassuolo on Sunday, however, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner set to silence his critics by scoring his first goal for I Bianconeri in the 50th minute of the match, tapping in a ball which had ricocheted off of the post to give Juventus a 1-0 lead before running off to deliver his trademark celebration.

It took Ronaldo four games and 28 shots to get off the mark, but it was only going to be a matter of time before he stamped his brand on Italian football.

Below are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter.

Wouldn't take that long before...

The celebration did not match the goal, admittedly, but the occasion probably did.

Four games is actually not that bad, considering.

Oh, so he scored his second 15 minutes later to put Juve up 2-0, this time finishing off a counter with a brilliant strike deserving of the celebration.

Much better stats, these.

With Juve set to kick their Champions League campaign off against Valencia this Wednesday, this is exactly the sort of form they want Ronaldo in. He couldn't have timed it better.

More Soccer

