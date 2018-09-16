Jermaine Jenas Claims West Ham's Summer Signing is the 'Right Player' to Take the Club Forward

Jermaine Jenas has touted West Ham summer arrival Felipe Anderson to shine for the Hammers this season, praising the talented Brazilian while giving his assessment on the current squad.

Jenas was running through his thoughts on the squad on BBC 5 Live on Friday, as quoted by Forever West Ham, and claimed he was impressed by what he had seen from Anderson.

In his eyes, the 25-year-old looked liked a “right player" and would be brave enough to stand up and perform, rather than being consumed by negativity from the crowd.

Jenas said: “I think it’s that courage [which Arnautovic showed last season when struggling] that is needed when wearing that shirt.

“You can be as good as you want but that crowd can consume you and I think you have to be really brave and stand up to it.

“So it’s just whether they have those players, who have that ability to do that as they’re talented and Anderson looks a right player from what I’ve seen.”

Anderson joined West Ham in July this summer for a club record fee of £36m from Italian side Lazio. He has played in all four of the Hammers' league games this season and provided one assist.

The Hammers, who spent significantly over the summer window, have struggled under new boss Manuel Pellegrini, losing all four of their opening Premier League matches and languishing at the bottom of the league table without a point.

They face Everton away on Sunday, hoping to put an end to the poor run of form the club has endured.