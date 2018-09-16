Jose Mourinho Reveals Small 'Frustration' in Crucial 2-1 Win Over High-Flying Watford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claimed his side should have killed off their match against Watford on Saturday after the Red Devils eventually triumphed 2-1.

Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling scored in quick succession in the first half before Andre Gray netted in the second half, and Mourinho believed the Premier League giants had enough chances to win the game in more comfortable fashion.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I am very happy with the points. I am very happy with something that represents for me the spirit of the team, but I feel a bit frustrated because we had everything in the first half to kill the game.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"I think if we play the second half the way we did in the last part of the first half, we would be in this moment with a completely different result and without the last 10 minutes.

"But no, in the beginning of the second half, we let the game go down in intensity, we stopped being aggressive with and without the ball. We gave them the chance to score a goal and to give ourselves a difficult match."

United ended the match with ten men after Nemanja Matic was dismissed for a second bookable offence but Mourinho had little else but praise for the officials.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He added: "I don't know [if it was a sending off]. The only thing I know is Mike Dean was very good and the assistants were very good. Paul Tierney on the touchline, he was very good too.

"It was an easy job for Paul because me and Javi [Gracia], we didn't create any problems but they did a very good job, and if it is a yellow or not, I don't know. It is too far for me."

Next up for United is a trip to Switzerland for their first Champions League game of the season against Young Boys before a Premier League home match against Wolves.