Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Best Game of the Season' as Liverpool Cruise Past Spurs at Wembley

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on his Liverpool outfit after they delivered what he claimed to be their 'best game of the season' in a 2-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday.

The Anfield outfit secured their fifth league victory in succession to maintain an unbeaten start to the campaign after goals from Gini Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino either side of the break ensured Erik Lamela's late strike was merely a consolation for Spurs.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

While Liverpool failed to convert a plethora of chances which came their way throughout the encounter to establish a more comfortable buffer, Klopp was full of praise for his side in the immediate aftermath.

"The performance today, for me, was better than the result," Klopp told reporters following the game, via the club's website. "The result is the most important thing and the result is perfect. Winning here is so difficult, unbelievably difficult, so I never expect that.





"Because we came here and tried to do it, you need a really outstanding performance, and that was what the boys delivered today. We could have scored more, we controlled the game.

Liverpool are now two points up on away trips to the rest of the big six when compared to last season.



In total from the five games. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) September 15, 2018

"Let me say, it was the best game of the season for us for sure. We had in all the games really good moments. Today, we had 85 brilliant minutes and then unfortunately we didn’t finish the game off.

"That means Tottenham have the quality to strike back, that’s what they did after a corner. But then nothing happened anymore.

"So I’m really happy about the performance and proud of the performance because the boys came back Wednesday and Thursday, we trained yesterday and then playing our football in that way, that’s really nice for a manager."

When pressed on what impressed him the most from the Reds' performance at the national stadium, Klopp added: "All over, to be honest. I really thought defending against the ball, we were brilliant. We caused Tottenham a lot of problems in these situations.

"With the ball, how we controlled the game, I was happy as well. We were confident, we played good football, we created moments, we prepared direction, we played passes in behind, played counter-pressing, so it was just good. I really think with five per cent less we would have lost. Our timing today was really good; our best performance there, so we got the three points."

Liverpool will now turn their attention to their Champions League campaign. where Paris Saint-Germain await at Anfield on Tuesday.