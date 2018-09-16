Report: Juventus Eyes Bid for Paul Pogba With Dybala Included in Swoop Deal

Juventus is reportedly planning a stunning swoop for Manchester United ace Paul Pogba, and willing to use Paulo Dybala as bait in a deal that could be worth around £150m.

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

According to the Mirror, Juve is desperate to lure Pogba back to the club, and will offer the Red Devils a deal that will be difficult to refuse - Dybala plus cash. The Argentine ace is thought to be worth around £100m, and the Italian side would look to sweeten the deal with a further £50m in cash. Pogba left Juve to join United in 2016, rejoining the side in a deal worth around £89m.

Having already signed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the previous transfer window, Juventus is believed to be confident that it can get by without Dybala, and will look to cash in on the prodigious forward to land Pogba. The Frenchman is widely believed to be unsettled at Old Trafford, and could well jump at the opportunity for an escape route back to the Serie A.

Dybala is also rumored to be less than happy at his club, and has sat on the bench frequently during the opening matches of the season as his manager looks to build his team around Ronaldo. It appears that the move would be beneficial to both clubs and indeed to both players, but it is unclear whether the report is anything more than a rumour, given its lack of source.

In other news, United forward Anthony Martial was reportedly refused a move away from the club in the previous transfer window, due to a sell-on clause in his current contract. The Frenchman was repeatedly linked with a move away from the Red Devils during the summer, but the fact that his former club Monaco would receive 50% of any fee saw United dig their heels in.

