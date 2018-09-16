Lionel Messi Among Names Being Lined Up by David Beckham's Inter Miami MLS Franchise

David Beckham's 'Inter Miami' don't debut until 2020, but seemingly have some grandiose plans for when they do get underway, as Lionel Messi is reportedly at the top of Becks' wishlist.

Beckham was given the green light to launch his Miami franchise in MLS in January this year, and last month announced the name and the crest the club would operate under.

Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club.

Today, we’re proud to announce the official crest of that club.

Join us on a journey that has only just begun.

THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI.#InterMiamiCF #ThisIsMiami #MLS pic.twitter.com/uw8QOA2lfG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 5, 2018

It seems, now, that they have turned to identifying transfer targets, and while Messi would seem ambitious - to put it kindly - according to the Times, there is a growing feeling in the states that the move could be on the cards down the line.

The interest reportedly stems from Messi's contract with La Liga champions Barcelona being set to run out at the end of the 2020/21 season, by which point he will be 33, and entering the twilight years of his playing career.

How many defenders does it take to stop Lionel Messi? 🤨#RealSociedadBarça pic.twitter.com/3nVLKcutdu — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 16, 2018

Miami's high South American contingent adds further fuel to the fire, as it is thought that the signing of Argentina's Messi would reverberate especially with this demographic.

It's not uncommon to see ageing stars switch to MLS. In recent years we've seen Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo, and going further back, even Beckham himself making unprecedented moves stateside.

Messi, however, would push the envelope even further, being one of the best players of all time, and one of the biggest names in the sport.

Who is the world’s best player?



For Luis Enrique, it has to be Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/ZCGSysMNUq — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 11, 2018

Listing his accolades seems redundant, but his nine La Ligas, five Champions Leagues and five Ballon d'Or trophies - among various others - speak for themselves.