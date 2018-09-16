Lionel Messi Among Names Being Lined Up by David Beckham's Inter Miami MLS Franchise

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

David Beckham's 'Inter Miami' don't debut until 2020, but seemingly have some grandiose plans for when they do get underway, as Lionel Messi is reportedly at the top of Becks' wishlist.

Beckham was given the green light to launch his Miami franchise in MLS in January this year, and last month announced the name and the crest the club would operate under. 

It seems, now, that they have turned to identifying transfer targets, and while Messi would seem ambitious - to put it kindly - according to the Times, there is a growing feeling in the states that the move could be on the cards down the line. 

The interest reportedly stems from Messi's contract with La Liga champions Barcelona being set to run out at the end of the 2020/21 season, by which point he will be 33, and entering the twilight years of his playing career. 

Miami's high South American contingent adds further fuel to the fire, as it is thought that the signing of Argentina's Messi would reverberate especially with this demographic. 

It's not uncommon to see ageing stars switch to MLS. In recent years we've seen Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo, and going further back, even Beckham himself making unprecedented moves stateside. 

Messi, however, would push the envelope even further, being one of the best players of all time, and one of the biggest names in the sport. 

Listing his accolades seems redundant, but his nine La Ligas, five Champions Leagues and five Ballon d'Or trophies - among various others - speak for themselves. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)