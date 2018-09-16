Liverpool Fans Back 'Underrated Player' for Captaincy After Performance Against Spurs

Liverpool fans have rushed to praise James Milner on social media following his impressive performance against Tottenham.

After losing to Spurs at Wembley in the same fixture last season, Liverpool went to the capital with a point to prove and came away 2-1 winners in an impressive team showing. The result also kept the Anfield club's perfect start to the Premier League season going.

MB Media/GettyImages

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino were what ultimately secured the three points for Liverpool, but it was some of the more unsung heroes that got much of the praise after the match.

He’s a machine, an unbelievably underrated player,100% every game. — dmach (@dmach333) September 15, 2018

Wijnaldum was understandably lauded by fans, but most prominent was the support for James Milner. The veteran midfield star made three key passes and an incredible five tackles (no other player on the pitch had more than four).

One of the best free transfers. Professional, quality, and reliable. 💪 — Kieran Jones (@DaftKJ) September 15, 2018

The 32-year-old also captained his side in the win at Spurs and prompted some from the Reds support to question why he wasn't regularly given the armband.

He should be our captain. And over the course of Klopps reign easily out best player — Carl #DitchTheDeal Browne (@Scouse_Nous) September 15, 2018

Milner has made an incredible start to the season for his side, having already netted a goal and provided two assists after just five Premier League appearances. Liverpool have won all five of those matches, and look like a very impressive outfit this season.

He is world class 😉 — Bobby Moore (@bobby_lad) September 15, 2018

After a season of significant transfer spending, it will be pleasing for manager Jurgen Klopp and fans alike to see one of the top performers in fact coming from a long-serving face - with Milner entering his fourth season as a Liverpool player.

And brilliant from Christmas not just this season. Should have went the world cup if he wanted to. Glad he didnt #LFC #Milner — Francis Clarke (@clarke_francis) September 15, 2018

In that time, he has made 137 appearances and scored 16 times - an impressive return for a player who joined Liverpool in June 2015 on a free transfer from Manchester City.