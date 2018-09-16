Liverpool's James Milner Tweets Brilliant Response to Gary Lineker's Apology

Liverpool star James Milner has responded brilliantly to Gary Lineker's admission and apology on social media regarding the Anfield star's role on the football pitch.

Captaining his side, Milner put in another stellar performance this season against Tottenham as Liverpool won 2-1, earning himself plenty of plaudits from pundits and fans alike.

I once tweeted that I didn’t really know what @JamesMilner was on the football pitch. I do these days, and owe him an apology. He’s a terrific, versatile and intelligent footballer. My bad. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 15, 2018

One such pundit was Lineker, who redacted previous sentiments over the player to admit the Liverpool man - who already has a goal and two assists to his name this season - was in fact a "terrific, versatile and intelligent footballer."





The tweet gained significant attention from football fans on social media, racking up over 60,000 likes while Milner himself also took a joking shot back at Lineker.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Quote-retweeting it onto his own personal account, Milner responded to offer his thanks humorously to the former England striker, complimenting Lineker on his "now terrific” punditry.

Thanks Gary, always appreciated your role on the football pitch... and your punditry is now terrific and intelligent 😜 https://t.co/cCDyHZjnsa — James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 15, 2018

The exchange showed a good sense of humour from the Liverpool man, who seemingly can do no wrong at the moment - especially not in the eyes of Liverpool supporters, who are clearly enamoured with the veteran's displays.





Milner joined Liverpool in June 2015 on a free transfer from Manchester City and has gone on to make 137 appearances and score 16 goals in all competitions for the Reds.