Napoli Manager Carlo Ancelotti Hails Lorenzo Insigne as 'Best Player' After 1-0 Fiorentina Win

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Lorenzo Insigne after his side's 1-0 win over Fiorentina, claiming the Italy international was Partenopei's best player.

Insigne scored the winner on Saturday, running on to substitute Arkadiusz Milik's through ball to finish low past Viola goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Following the victory Ancelotti claimed his side played the game as planned, despite their lack of efficiency in front of goal, and also made a comparison between midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne.

He told Sky Sports, as quoted by Calciomercato: "We played like we wanted to but we did miss a few passes here and there. We didn't want to be too offensive since we knew Fiorentina were a great team. We took our time and we finally ended up scoring an important goal. 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"Insigne? He did very well today and he was our best player I would say. I am happy for him. Zielinski? Well to be like a De Bruyne he will still have to grow a lot but he is a great player. Champions League? We want to start well."


Napoli are now level on points with Serie A table toppers Juventus, who play Sassuolo on Sunday, having played a game more.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Ancelotti's side travel to Serbia to take on Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday in the Champions League, before returning to domestic duties with an away game at Torino next weekend.

