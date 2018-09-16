Newcastle Boss Rafael Benitez Reveals Why Captain Jamaal Lascelles Had to be Subbed in Arsenal Loss

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has revealed the reason why his captain, Jamaal Lascelles, had to be withdrawn at half-time in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at St James' Park. 

As reported by Shields Gazette, Benitez claimed that the former Nottingham Forest man sustained an injury in the warm-up, but wanted to start the game anyway. However, Lascelles struggled against the Gunners for 45 minutes before being replaced by eventual Toon goalscorer Ciaran Clark. 

Benitez said: “He twisted his ankle in the warm-up. He was trying in the first half and we had to make the substitution, so, in the end, it was one less option for us to change things during the second half.”

The former LiverpoolReal Madrid and Napoli boss will hope to have his skipper back and available for the trip to Selhurst Park this Saturday as the Magpies face Crystal Palace. 

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

When asked if he thinks the 24-year-old will be ready, Benitez replied: "We will see. The doctor said we need to check in a couple of days and see how he's going on."

Lascelles had become a father before the Arsenal game, meaning he will be a busy man as he rehabilitates his injury whilst looking after his newborn child. 

In terms of his football, however, Benitez feels that the new arrival to the Lascelles family could help the defender mature on the pitch as well as off it. 

The Spaniard added: "For every young player they get to realise what responsibility is about. He is now taking care of somebody who he has to protect over everything.

“It gives him more responsibility and sometimes this can be quite positive for the development of a player.”

Newcastle are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season, having drawn one and lost four. However, they have played ArsenalTottenhamChelsea and Manchester City, so they will be hoping that they can truly kickstart their campaign against the Eagles next weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)