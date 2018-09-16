Report Claims Man Utd Will Look to Make Shock January Swoop for Arsenal Ace Mesut Özil

A stunning report has claimed that Manchester United will make a shock January swoop for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil, as executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward looks to appease manager José Mourinho by finally splashing the cash.

According to the Express, Mourinho was keeping a close eye on Özil during his contract stalling antics last season, and is still keen to bring him to Old Trafford. The Gunners playmaker scored for his side in their 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, and his new boss Unai Emery is desperate to see the player continue banging in the goals throughout the campaign.

The report seems farfetched to say the least, given that Özil still have two and a half years left on his deal, and United would be forced to stump up a hefty transfer fee as well as covering the eye-watering £350k per week wages. Furthermore, Mourinho's side already have a host of quality attacking options, and are more likely to invest big money in a new central defender.

United surprised fans and pundits alike with their shrewd spending, as the club brought in just three new players - veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke City, teenage full-back Diogo Dalot, and Brazilian midfield ace Fred. With their Premier League rivals splashing the cash, the Red Devils could have missed a big opportunity to strengthen their side over the summer.

Meanwhile, Juventus are reportedly desperate to re-sign Paul Pogba from United, and will look to make a massive player plus cash offer for the Frenchman, with tenacious forward Paulo Dybala heading in the opposite direction. With both players believed to be unsettled, there is a chance that the deal could go through at some point - be it January or next summer.