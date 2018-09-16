Report Claims Man Utd Will Look to Make Shock January Swoop for Arsenal Ace Mesut Özil

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

A stunning report has claimed that Manchester United will make a shock January swoop for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil, as executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward looks to appease manager José Mourinho by finally splashing the cash.

According to the Express, Mourinho was keeping a close eye on Özil during his contract stalling antics last season, and is still keen to bring him to Old Trafford. The Gunners playmaker scored for his side in their 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, and his new boss Unai Emery is desperate to see the player continue banging in the goals throughout the campaign.

The report seems farfetched to say the least, given that Özil still have two and a half years left on his deal, and United would be forced to stump up a hefty transfer fee as well as covering the eye-watering £350k per week wages. Furthermore, Mourinho's side already have a host of quality attacking options, and are more likely to invest big money in a new central defender.

United surprised fans and pundits alike with their shrewd spending, as the club brought in just three new players - veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke City, teenage full-back Diogo Dalot, and Brazilian midfield ace Fred. With their Premier League rivals splashing the cash, the Red Devils could have missed a big opportunity to strengthen their side over the summer.

Meanwhile, Juventus are reportedly desperate to re-sign Paul Pogba from United, and will look to make a massive player plus cash offer for the Frenchman, with tenacious forward Paulo Dybala heading in the opposite direction. With both players believed to be unsettled, there is a chance that the deal could go through at some point - be it January or next summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)