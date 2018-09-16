Report Claims Man Utd Will Look to Make Shock January Swoop for Arsenal Ace Mesut Özil

A stunning report has claimed that Manchester United will make a shock January swoop for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil, as executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward looks to appease manager José Mourinho by finally splashing the cash.
According to the Express, Mourinho was keeping a close eye on Özil during his contract stalling antics last season, and is still keen to bring him to Old Trafford. The Gunners playmaker scored for his side in their 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, and his new boss Unai Emery is desperate to see the player continue banging in the goals throughout the campaign.
#YaGunnersYa 💪🏼😎 My 200th appearance for @Arsenal, 3 away points for the team and 1 goal for me - can't complain 👍🏼😉 #COYG #NEWARS @premierleague pic.twitter.com/5dPfAbtXZ6— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 15, 2018
The report seems farfetched to say the least, given that Özil still have two and a half years left on his deal, and United would be forced to stump up a hefty transfer fee as well as covering the eye-watering £350k per week wages. Furthermore, Mourinho's side already have a host of quality attacking options, and are more likely to invest big money in a new central defender.
United surprised fans and pundits alike with their shrewd spending, as the club brought in just three new players - veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke City, teenage full-back Diogo Dalot, and Brazilian midfield ace Fred. With their Premier League rivals splashing the cash, the Red Devils could have missed a big opportunity to strengthen their side over the summer.
Meanwhile, Juventus are reportedly desperate to re-sign Paul Pogba from United, and will look to make a massive player plus cash offer for the Frenchman, with tenacious forward Paulo Dybala heading in the opposite direction. With both players believed to be unsettled, there is a chance that the deal could go through at some point - be it January or next summer.