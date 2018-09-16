Unai Emery Hints at Arsenal Debut for Summer Signing in Europa League Opener

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hinted that he may give a debut to summer signing Bernd Leno in the Gunners' upcoming Europa League game against FC Vorskla, with the German yet to oust Petr Cech.

As reported by Football.London, the £19m summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen is yet to make an appearance for his new side as Emery sticks with Cech, despite the veteran keeper's error-prone ways of late.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Chelsea stopper has almost had to pay for some truly embarrassing moments this season as he gets to grips with Emery's style of passing out from the back.

Cech has almost passed the ball into his own net against Manchester City, whilst his sloppy passing gave Harry Arter a one-on-one chance in the win over Cardiff recently.

After the 2-1 win over Newcastle, Emery said: "Yes, normally we are going to change and use a lot of players for different competitions.





"But I am only thinking about the best performance for Thursday. Every competition for me I have respect for and want to do the best for. Normally I will use a different keeper for this competition, but I’m thinking about the best performance."

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager also provided an update on the fitness of Aaron Ramsey, after the Welshman was withdrawn for Danny Welbeck after 80 minutes.

How has @Bernd_Leno not been given a go yet in that goal? What will it take ? A Cech OG? The bloke is over the hill now. — Foxy (@Rickstar093) September 16, 2018

Emery added: "He played with the national team too much, today he played 80 minutes and he asked to change. I don’t think it was not a big problem, but he was tired."

Arsenal kick off their European campaign this Thursday evening against FC Vorskla in the Europa League, a competition that Emery specialises in having won it three times whilst manager of Sevilla.