Unai Emery Hints at Arsenal Debut for Summer Signing in Europa League Opener

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hinted that he may give a debut to summer signing Bernd Leno in the Gunners' upcoming Europa League game against FC Vorskla, with the German yet to oust Petr Cech.

As reported by Football.London, the £19m summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen is yet to make an appearance for his new side as Emery sticks with Cech, despite the veteran keeper's error-prone ways of late. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Chelsea stopper has almost had to pay for some truly embarrassing moments this season as he gets to grips with Emery's style of passing out from the back.

Cech has almost passed the ball into his own net against Manchester City, whilst his sloppy passing gave Harry Arter a one-on-one chance in the win over Cardiff recently. 

After the 2-1 win over Newcastle, Emery said: "Yes, normally we are going to change and use a lot of players for different competitions.


"But I am only thinking about the best performance for Thursday. Every competition for me I have respect for and want to do the best for. Normally I will use a different keeper for this competition, but I’m thinking about the best performance."

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager also provided an update on the fitness of Aaron Ramsey, after the Welshman was withdrawn for Danny Welbeck after 80 minutes. 

Emery added: "He played with the national team too much, today he played 80 minutes and he asked to change. I don’t think it was not a big problem, but he was tired."

Arsenal kick off their European campaign this Thursday evening against FC Vorskla in the Europa League, a competition that Emery specialises in having won it three times whilst manager of Sevilla. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)