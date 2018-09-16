Unai Emery Hints at More Opportunities for Summer Signing After Impressive Game Against Newcastle

Unai Emery has asked for his players to take more control when on the pitch, after Arsenal racked up their third consecutive Premier League victory away at Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners continued their recent surge in form, with goals from Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil helping see off a resilient Newcastle side who caused Emery's men a plethora of problems in the first half.

"The first half we couldn’t control the match like we wanted. We needed this control to impose our ideas." Emery explained, via football.london. "But we conceded a lot of chances for transition for the counter attack. We didn’t concede a lot of chances, but we gave away a lot of corners, a lot of opportunities for them to arrive into our box.

"The second half, the balance on the pitch was better, our positioning when we were attacking. We didn’t concede the transition as easy. The key was the first goal, this goal gave us the confidence to improve on the match and to impose our ideas, our game. The second goal finished the match and the result.

Emery also spoke about the quality half-time substitute Lucas Torreira brought to the game, hinting that the summer signing could finally start a game for his new side, adding: "Maybe the second half we needed a bit more balance in the situation with our positioning on the pitch, Lucas gave us this balance."

The Gunners boss finally touched on the performance of Ozil, who managed to get on the scoresheet on Saturday and looked a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes.

Emery explained: "Every player is the same. Today I am happy because I want every player to have chances to score and Mesut scored which is important. He continues his process on the team, helping with his quality and working every day to continue with the performance we want."