Unai Emery Hints at More Opportunities for Summer Signing After Impressive Game Against Newcastle

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Unai Emery has asked for his players to take more control when on the pitch, after Arsenal racked up their third consecutive Premier League victory away at Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners continued their recent surge in form, with goals from Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil helping see off a resilient Newcastle side who caused Emery's men a plethora of problems in the first half.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"The first half we couldn’t control the match like we wanted. We needed this control to impose our ideas." Emery explained, via football.london. "But we conceded a lot of chances for transition for the counter attack. We didn’t concede a lot of chances, but we gave away a lot of corners, a lot of opportunities for them to arrive into our box.

"The second half, the balance on the pitch was better, our positioning when we were attacking. We didn’t concede the transition as easy. The key was the first goal, this goal gave us the confidence to improve on the match and to impose our ideas, our game. The second goal finished the match and the result.

Emery also spoke about the quality half-time substitute Lucas Torreira brought to the game, hinting that the summer signing could finally start a game for his new side, adding: "Maybe the second half we needed a bit more balance in the situation with our positioning on the pitch, Lucas gave us this balance."

The Gunners boss finally touched on the performance of Ozil, who managed to get on the scoresheet on Saturday and looked a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes. 

Emery explained: "Every player is the same. Today I am happy because I want every player to have chances to score and Mesut scored which is important. He continues his process on the team, helping with his quality and working every day to continue with the performance we want."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)