Unai Emery Says Ramsey Played 'Too Much' for Wales After Arsenal Ace Asked for Sub Against Newcastle

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has claimed that his midfielder Aaron Ramsey featured too heavily for Wales during the international break, and says that the player asked to be substituted after feeling fatigued against Newcastle United during Saturday's match.

Speaking after his side's 2-1 win over the Magpies, Emery discussed Ramsey's 80th minute substitution.

Important 3 points after the international break...Well done boys 👏 pic.twitter.com/VKDOFRtpIl — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) September 15, 2018

"He played with the national team too much, today he played 80 minutes and he asked to change. It was not a big problem, but he was tired to continue. I think it’s no problem," Emery said, via the Daily Star.

While Emery said he doesn't believe Ramsey's condition to be a big issue, his claim that he was overworked by the national team does suggest some discontent with Wales boss Ryan Giggs' use of the player. Ramsey played two full matches for his country in the international break, featuring in UEFA Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

Ramsey has managed to shake off his reputation as an injury-prone player, and enjoyed one of his best seasons yet with the Gunners last term. However, the 27-year-old's contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and he is still no closer to agreeing a new deal with the north London club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are rumoured to be plotting an audacious January swoop for Gunners player maker Mesut Özil. Having failed to fully strengthen their side in the summer transfer window, United are believed to be targeting the tenacious German, despite the fact he's currently earning a staggering £350k per-week at the Emirates Stadium.