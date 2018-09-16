Wolves 1-0 Burnley: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Jiménez Strike Sinks Stubborn Clarets

September 16, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, as the top flight new boys eventually broke down their stubborn opposition to secure the three points.

Wolves had the better chances in the first half, as they continually surged into the opposition half, but were unable to find the opener.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The hosts finally took the lead in the 60th minute, as Raúl Jiménez made up for a series of poor misses to slot home in style. Burnley were unable to cause their opponents any problems at the back, and Wolves comfortably cruised to victory.

WOLVES


Key Talking Point

All the talk heading into the match was about whether Wolves could secure their first home win of the season, and Nuno Espírito Santo's duly delivered the goods in front of a rampant Molineux crowd.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Always on the front foot, Wolves never looked like losing this one, and their ability to pressure a now established Premier League side into defending for their lives will bring great hope to the home fans moving forwards.

Given their exciting style of play, there's no reason why Molineux can't now become a fortress, and there's every chance that Wolves can pull off some real upsets at home to the big boys this season. 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Patrício (6) Coady (7) Jonny (7) Doherty (6) Bennett (6) Boly (7) Neves (8*) Moutinho (6) Costa (6) Jiménez (7) Jota (6)


Substitutes: Adama Traore (6) Léo Bonatini (5) Gibbs-White (N/A)

STAR MAN - Rúben Neves

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

It's hard to imagine that Rúben Neves will remain at Molineux next season, given the sensational start he's made to his Premier League career.


The tenacious midfielder was at his best on Sunday, as he continually harried opposition attackers, before setting his side on the counter-attack with his exceptional range of passes. Having a player like Neves in the spine of the side gives Wolves a real edge against opponents of the same level, and the 21-year-old was at his best in this game.

Here's how his performance went down performance went down on social media.

WORST PLAYER - Hélder Costa


Helder Costa looked impressive ploughing forward at times for Wolves, but his end product was way off the mark, and the former Benfica man was hauled off midway through the second half after skying a shot over the bar.

BURNLEY


Key Talking Point

Burnley were never going to approach this match with free-wheeling, luxury football, but their lack of cutting edge in the opposition area was a real issue. Wolves only really under pressure at set pieces, but still the towering forwards were unable to cause any chaos.

With the defence looking back to their best, the Clarets attackers need to start pulling their socks up and delivering the goods to start picking up some points.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Burnley's loss sees them sink to the 19th in the table, with four defeats and a draw so far this season. However If the defence can maintain their solidity, and the attackers find some cohesion going forward, the Clarets are more than capable of staving off relegation.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Hart (8*) Bardsley (5) Tarkowski (7) Mee (7) Taylor (6) Guðmundsson (7) Lennon (6) Cork (6) Hendrick (6) Barnes (6) Vokes (6)


Substitutes: Vydra (6) Wood (6) Westwood (6)

STAR MAN - Joe Hart

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Joe Hart suffered greatly at the hands of fans and the press alike in recent seasons, as his failure to impress Man City boss Pep Guardiola saw him farmed out on loan, eventually losing his England place too.

Hart has looked like a man with a point to prove this season, and the 31-year-old was in sensational form against Wolves, pulling off a series of reflex saves to keep his side in the game. The veteran stopper was arguably very unlucky to end up on the losing side.

Here's how his performance went down on social media.

WORST PLAYER - Phil Bardsley

While Burnley defended exceptionally well against Wolves, Phil Bardsley looked worryingly ropey at times, and was lucky not to be sent off as he put in a series of clumsy challenge as the game wore on.

Looking Ahead


Wolves will look to build on their win next time out, when they face a daunting trip to Old Trafford to take on José Mourinho's Manchester United.

Burnley are in desperate need of a win, and will be vying to move out of the relegation zone next weekend, when they a spirited Bournemouth side at Turf Moor.

