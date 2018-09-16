Wolves 1-0 Burnley: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Jiménez Strike Sinks Stubborn Clarets

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, as the top flight new boys eventually broke down their stubborn opposition to secure the three points.



Wolves had the better chances in the first half, as they continually surged into the opposition half, but were unable to find the opener.

The hosts finally took the lead in the 60th minute, as Raúl Jiménez made up for a series of poor misses to slot home in style. Burnley were unable to cause their opponents any problems at the back, and Wolves comfortably cruised to victory.

WOLVES





Key Talking Point

All the talk heading into the match was about whether Wolves could secure their first home win of the season, and Nuno Espírito Santo's duly delivered the goods in front of a rampant Molineux crowd.

Always on the front foot, Wolves never looked like losing this one, and their ability to pressure a now established Premier League side into defending for their lives will bring great hope to the home fans moving forwards.

Given their exciting style of play, there's no reason why Molineux can't now become a fortress, and there's every chance that Wolves can pull off some real upsets at home to the big boys this season.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Patrício (6) Coady (7) Jonny (7) Doherty (6) Bennett (6) Boly (7) Neves (8*) Moutinho (6) Costa (6) Jiménez (7) Jota (6)





Substitutes: Adama Traore (6) Léo Bonatini (5) Gibbs-White (N/A)

STAR MAN - Rúben Neves

It's hard to imagine that Rúben Neves will remain at Molineux next season, given the sensational start he's made to his Premier League career.





The tenacious midfielder was at his best on Sunday, as he continually harried opposition attackers, before setting his side on the counter-attack with his exceptional range of passes. Having a player like Neves in the spine of the side gives Wolves a real edge against opponents of the same level, and the 21-year-old was at his best in this game.

Here's how his performance went down performance went down on social media.

Chelsea really should replace Fabregas with Ruben Neves next season. — AM29 (@MorataSZN) September 16, 2018

Ruben Neves is a cracking player, definitely be playing at one of the top 6 clubs next season — joeee (@joee_cfc) September 16, 2018

The sharpness of Ruben Neves’ footballing brain is a thing of beauty, sees passes so early — Spectacular Vernacular (@DubulDee) September 16, 2018

Ruben Neves...🤤🤤 — Dean Ryan (@DeanRyan89) September 16, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Hélder Costa





Helder Costa looked impressive ploughing forward at times for Wolves, but his end product was way off the mark, and the former Benfica man was hauled off midway through the second half after skying a shot over the bar.

BURNLEY





Key Talking Point

Burnley were never going to approach this match with free-wheeling, luxury football, but their lack of cutting edge in the opposition area was a real issue. Wolves only really under pressure at set pieces, but still the towering forwards were unable to cause any chaos.

With the defence looking back to their best, the Clarets attackers need to start pulling their socks up and delivering the goods to start picking up some points.

Burnley's loss sees them sink to the 19th in the table, with four defeats and a draw so far this season. However If the defence can maintain their solidity, and the attackers find some cohesion going forward, the Clarets are more than capable of staving off relegation.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Hart (8*) Bardsley (5) Tarkowski (7) Mee (7) Taylor (6) Guðmundsson (7) Lennon (6) Cork (6) Hendrick (6) Barnes (6) Vokes (6)





Substitutes: Vydra (6) Wood (6) Westwood (6)

STAR MAN - Joe Hart

Joe Hart suffered greatly at the hands of fans and the press alike in recent seasons, as his failure to impress Man City boss Pep Guardiola saw him farmed out on loan, eventually losing his England place too.

Hart has looked like a man with a point to prove this season, and the 31-year-old was in sensational form against Wolves, pulling off a series of reflex saves to keep his side in the game. The veteran stopper was arguably very unlucky to end up on the losing side.

Here's how his performance went down on social media.

Joe Hart’s on fire 🔥 — Anthony Nugent 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AnthonyNugent97) September 16, 2018

I thought Joe Hart was finished.....I was wrong — Steve Plant (@wolvesmatchworn) September 16, 2018

Joe Hart just got about 400 fantasy footy points — Andy Castell (@AJ3) September 16, 2018

Joe Hart has been SUBLIME for Burnley so far (vs Wolverhampton).



Wolves are still going to win this game, but Hart doesn’t make it easy for the wolfpack. — 𝐫𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 (@rhnaldo) September 16, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Phil Bardsley

While Burnley defended exceptionally well against Wolves, Phil Bardsley looked worryingly ropey at times, and was lucky not to be sent off as he put in a series of clumsy challenge as the game wore on.

Looking Ahead





Wolves will look to build on their win next time out, when they face a daunting trip to Old Trafford to take on José Mourinho's Manchester United.

Burnley are in desperate need of a win, and will be vying to move out of the relegation zone next weekend, when they a spirited Bournemouth side at Turf Moor.