Arsenal & Spurs on Red Alert as Man Utd Defender Eric Bailly Considers January Transfer

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly could be set to leave Old Trafford in January according to reports, alerting two of the Red Devils' Premier League rivals.

Bailly has been relegated to the bench for United's last three matches, only coming on as a substitute in the 89th minute of Saturday's win against Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Mirror reports that Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in the Ivory Coast international and could make a move in January if Bailly remains an outcast at that point.

Having rotated his central defensive pairing for the first few games of the season, Jose Mourinho now appears to have settled on Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof, leaving Bailly out in the cold.

The 24-year-old last started in the 3-2 defeat to Brighton in August, where he had one of his worst days in a United shirt alongside Lindelof at the back.

Arsenal could do with defensive reinforcements as they are yet to keep a clean sheet in five Premier League matches so far this season.

Tottenham have also struggled at the back recently and looked very shaky against Liverpool at the weekend. Their only clean sheet of the season came against a Bailly-less United at Old Trafford.

Mourinho made no secret of his desire to sign a centre back during the summer transfer window and could revisit the market in January, which would push Bailly further down the pecking order.

Bailly joined United from Villarreal in 2016 for £30m. He has since made 60 appearances for the club, scoring once.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)