Asmir Begovic Compares Bournemouth Forwards to Liverpool Attackers After Leicester Thrashing

After a thrilling 4-2 win over Leicester at the weekend featuring goals from Ryan Fraser, Josh King and Adam Smith, Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has heaped praise on the club's front three.



As quoted by the Daily Mail, speaking of Callum Wilson as well as King and Fraser, Begovic stated: "Our front three are as good as anyone in the league. We are a very attacking team, we want to attack and score goals."

Warren Little/GettyImages

He then compared them to the prolific Liverpool trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, adding: "They are up there with Liverpool’s front three when they are on form. The way we play suits them. They have a great understanding and long may it continue."





Statistically the two goalscoring trios are almost neck and neck with goals this season, withLiverpool's attackers scoring eight to Bournemouth's seven.



Begovic went on to claim that England manager Gareth Southgate would benefit from recruiting from the Cherries, stating: "A few of the lads should be in consideration for England, the lads have been doing it week in, week out."



Warren Little/GettyImages

"Callum, Steve Cook, Lewis Cook, those guys have got to be pushing. It is great recognition for the club if they do."





He added: "They are at international level. They have proved themselves at the highest level on a consistent basis. I know they are pushing and I’m sure they will get their rewards in the end."

Begovic's claims will be put to the test on 8 December, when Bournemouth and Liverpool face each other for the first time this season.