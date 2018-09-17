Ben Foster Names David De Gea as 'the Messi of Goalkeepers' Following Watford Wonder Save

After a disappointing World Cup campaign, instantly marred with a calamitous mistake in Spain's opening game against Portugal, David De Gea has returned to Manchester United in excellent form.

In the Red Devils' most recent Premier League game - a 2-1 victory over Javi Garcia's high-flying Watford - De Gea once again showed why he is considered by so many to be the best goalkeeper in the world.

In virtually the last action of the game, the Spanish shot-stopper kept United's lead intact in spectacular fashion, leaping to his left to keep out Christian Kabasele's strong header.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

This was just one of a string of excellent saves during Saturday's match, and De Gea's performance earned him the praise of his Watford counterpart, Ben Foster.

Watford's in-form goalkeeper told the Mirror: "He is the Lionel Messi of goalkeeping. He has been the best goalkeeper in the world for years. He is absolutely brilliant now. Some of the saves he makes at critical times are just breathtaking."

Foster continued to explain that he finds it astounding that De Gea makes these game-defining saves "all the time" and that "it's almost like he is not even bothered either!"

Such was the quality of De Gea's performance against the Hornets, Foster, despite his own rich vein of form, expressed some envy, stating: "It would be so nice to pull those saves off, get up and it's almost like he just wants to go home. He is world class."

Foster believe that this nonchalance stems from the fact that De Gea's skill is "so natural", expanding on the matter by saying: "From what I hear he is not a great trainer. Training doesn't suit him."

United's shot-stopper was awarded the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award last season for the fourth time in his Manchester United career, having previously won it three times in a row before Spanish teammate Ander Herrera ended the impressive run in 2017.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Such has been De Gea's consistently high level in recent years, his poor performances at the World Cup led to a torrent of criticism. However, Foster knew it was just a matter of time before the Spaniard bounced back: "He might let a bad one in now and then like we all do but he will come up with the goods like he did today to win his team the match."

Mourinho's United take on Young Boys away from home in their first Champions League Group Stage match of the season. De Gea is expected to start and it will come as no surprise if he pulls off yet another stellar performance for the Red Devils.