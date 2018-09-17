Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Lashes Out at Lacklustre Attacking Play After 1-0 Defeat to Wolves

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has criticised his side's attacking play following their 1-0 Premier League loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via Sky Sports, Dyche pulled no punches in his analysis of the performance.

He said: "We were a bit more like ourselves defensively. It was a poor goal but other than that we got blocks in, were resolute and stayed in the game where we could have got something. But attacking wise it was nowhere near enough.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"Not enough quality, guile and energy really. That's got to change. We're in a bit of fog at the moment, we collectively have to get our way out of that. We've been here before, we know it changes quickly, but we've got to work to make it change."

Burnley's loss saw them slump to the bottom of the league, level with Newcastle on just one point in five matches. 

The Clarets have excelled under Dyche in the Premier League since earning promotion in 2016, but are looking in real danger of dropping back down the Championship if they can't rediscover their previous form.

Looking to find some positivity going forward, Dyche said: "The biggest thing of all is to free the focus of the players. When there is a fog around everything physical seems hard and people get nervy on the technical side. When the players are playing with confidence everything flows a bit easier but to bring that flow back you have to be strong physically and mentally."


"There's work to be done on the training ground but a lot of it just loosening slightly. It's roughly the same group that got us to seventh in the Premier League last year, we're not a million miles away but the margins are so fine for us. You've got to be playing at the top of your game at this level, if you're not then you get hurt."

The Clarets will look to get some points on the board next weekend, when they host Bournemouth at Turf Moor. 

Dyche's side have lost both their home matches so far this season, and will have a tough task in beating the Cherries, who are currently fifth in the league after an impressive start to the 2018/19 campaign.

