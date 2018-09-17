Cristiano Ronaldo Admits He Was 'Tense' Before Breaking Goalscoring Duck in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo has readily admitted that he has been feeling "a little tense" at not being able to find the back of the back of the net for Juventus following his high profile move from Real Madrid.

The Portuguese superstar missed a handful of golden opportunities in his first three competitive games in Italy, and although the trend of wasting clear chances continued against Sassuolo, Ronaldo was able to get off the mark for the Bianconeri.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The 33-year-old opened his account with a simple tap-in while his second goal came from a blistering counter-attack. Despite Khouma Babacar halving the deficit in added time, as well as Douglas Costa's needless red card, Ronaldo stole the headlines with what proved to be the match-winner for the Old Lady.

"I’m very happy, we started well. Sassuolo defend well, but we put in an intense performance and deserved to win," Ronaldo said, quoted by Football Italia. "I really wanted to score these first goals and I’m happy to have found the net.

"This is football. The important thing is that the team wins. Obviously, I was a little tense with all the talk after my move from Real Madrid and not scoring, so there were a lot of expectations, but I thank my teammates for supporting me throughout.

"I knew that I was working well and it was only a matter of time," he added. "I am adapting well to Italian football."

Ronaldo will now be hoping to make an equally impressive impact in his self-confessed 'favourite tournament' later this week, as Juventus travel to the Mestalla to take on an underperforming Valencia side in the Champions League.