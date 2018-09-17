Jamie Redknapp Claims Tottenham Left 'Exposed' By Star Player's Absence During Liverpool Defeat

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes that the pendulum swung in Jürgen Klopp's favour on Saturday largely due to the absence of England international Dele Alli in Spurs' midfield.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino gave the Reds a comfortable advantage at Wembley and although the hosts were able to halve the deficit through Érik Lamela, the Reds cruised through large portions of the highly anticipated match.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Liverpool missed a number of chances to put the game to bed and at times rode their luck, but former midfielder turned pundit Redknapp believes that the Merseyside outfit were given the advantage right from the outset due to Tottenham midfielder Alli not being part of their squad.

"Tottenham’s defeat exposed just how much they miss Dele Alli," Redknapp wrote in his Daily Mail column. "He is a man for the big occasion, someone who pops up with crucial goals in the most important games.

"Harry Kane’s main problem against Liverpool was not fatigue but the lack of supply from his team-mates. Dele is a brilliant link man who gives Kane so much service. Christian Eriksen tried to make things happen but without Dele to worry about, Liverpool were able to focus their attention on silencing the Dane."

Alli only has a minor hamstring problem and is expected to be back in the squad in time for Tottenham's next league match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the latest.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

However, fans will be hoping that the midfielder will be back even sooner in time for their Champions League group stage opener against Italian giants Inter at the San Siro on Tuesday.

