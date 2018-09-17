Jurgen Klopp Gives Roberto Firmino Update Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League Clash With PSG

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that striker Roberto Firmino remains a doubt for this week's Champions League group opener against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield as a result of the eye injury he suffered during the Premier League win over Tottenham on Saturday.

The worst fears about the severity of Firmino's eye after an accidental poke from Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen have been allayed, although the Brazilian may not be ready to return in time for Tuesday night Neymar and Kylian Mbappe arrive at Merseyside.

Klopp on Firmino's #UCL availability: "No idea, to be honest. He is much better. We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. If he will be fine for tomorrow, I don’t know in the moment."#UCL pic.twitter.com/9tDPYP30gU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 17, 2018

"No idea, to be honest," was Klopp's response when asked about Firmino's potential availability during the pre-match press conference.

"He is much better. We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. If he will be fine for tomorrow, I don't know in the moment."

If Firmino is unable to play it will likely hand Daniel Sturridge, who finished Saturday's game after coming off the bench in the closing stages of the 2-1 victory, the opportunity to lead the line, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Sturridge could well be the only option as Klopp has confirmed that both Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke are potentially out of contention after picking up injuries while in action for the club's Under-23 team.

"We tried to give Divock and Dom a bit of practice [for the U23s]; they used it, they scored, but it looks like both of them will not be available for tomorrow," he told LiverpoolFC.com.

"It's not too serious. Div has a little bit of an ankle [injury]. He tried this morning and didn't really work out too well, so he will try again tomorrow morning. With Dom, we have to see. He got a knock and we will see how that develops."