Leicester City Manager Claude Puel Reveals Veteran Midfielder Is Training With the Under-23 Squad

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has admitted that club stalwart Andy King has been training with the Under-23s, as King was not selected for Leicester's 25-man Premier League squad.

King has been at Leicester City since he signed for the club in 2006. In that time, the Welshmen has played nearly 400 games for the Foxes and was part of a squad that rose from League One to become Premier League champions in 2016. King is very much a fan favourite at the King Power Stadium due to his high work-rate and loyalty to the club.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, recently King has struggled to earn a place in the first team. The midfielder made just 11 Premier League appearances for the Foxes last season, and was subsequently sent out on loan to Swansea City for the second half of the season.





This season, King has been left out of the club's 25-man Premier League squad, meaning he will not play a league match for the Foxes in the near future. This has meant that Puel has had to make the difficult decision to make the midfielder train with the youth team.





Puel said to local news outlet Leicestershire Live that King was training with the Under-23s. The Leicester manager said: ''We have a balance to find.





''For example sometimes I have to take the decision when you play and train 11 versus 11 with players available for the group.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

''Some players can train with us in training and then go with the under-23s.'' Puel said





''We have to manage this situation with some players because we have a strong squad and it is always difficult to manage these guys because we know he is not just a popular guy, he is a nice man also.''