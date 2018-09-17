Leicester City Manager Claude Puel Reveals Veteran Midfielder Is Training With the Under-23 Squad

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has admitted that club stalwart Andy King has been training with the Under-23s, as King was not selected for Leicester's 25-man Premier League squad.

King has been at Leicester City since he signed for the club in 2006. In that time, the Welshmen has played nearly 400 games for the Foxes and was part of a squad that rose from League One to become Premier League champions in 2016. King is very much a fan favourite at the King Power Stadium due to his high work-rate and loyalty to the club.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, recently King has struggled to earn a place in the first team. The midfielder made just 11 Premier League appearances for the Foxes last season, and was subsequently sent out on loan to Swansea City for the second half of the season.


This season, King has been left out of the club's 25-man Premier League squad, meaning he will not play a league match for the Foxes in the near future. This has meant that Puel has had to make the difficult decision to make the midfielder train with the youth team.


Puel said to local news outlet Leicestershire Live that King was training with the Under-23s. The Leicester manager said: ''We have a balance to find.


''For example sometimes I have to take the decision when you play and train 11 versus 11 with players available for the group.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

''Some players can train with us in training and then go with the under-23s.'' Puel said


''We have to manage this situation with some players because we have a strong squad and it is always difficult to manage these guys because we know he is not just a popular guy, he is a nice man also.''

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)