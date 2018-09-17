Manuel Pellegrini Claims Win Over Everton Was Perfect Birthday Gift From West Ham Players

September 17, 2018

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has said that his side's 3-1 win over Everton was the best gift his players could have given him, after his Hammers side won their first Premier League points of the season on the Chilean's 65th birthday.

A brace from Andriy Yarmolenko and a goal from Marko Arnautovic secured the three points for the London club and lifted them out of the relegation zone after a torrid start to the season.

Pellegrini told BBC Sport after the game: "I was not worried about my birthday today - I just wanted to win the game.


"It was the best gift my players could give me.


"I think that we continued playing the same way we have done, but the best thing we did here, we went for the game from the first minute, we didn't wait for Everton to go.

"I have a lot of years here, I wasn't going to change for three or four results. We believe in what we are doing and we are not going to change.

"I said last time after we lost I will accept advice but I was not going to change what we are doing."

In scoring three goals, West Ham successfully managed to score more goals against Everton than they had in their opening four games.

Pellegrini's men face a difficult clash with fellow London club Chelsea in their next Premier League outing, but having earned a convincing win at Goodison Park will likely feel up for the challenge against Maurizio Sarri's table-toppers.

