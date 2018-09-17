Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that five players have failed to make the trip to Italy for the side's Champions League group stage clash with Internazionale.

The Londoners are coming off a 2-1 weekend loss to Liverpool and will be playing the Italian outfit at the San Siro on Tuesday night. But they will be without Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld and Moussa Sissoko.

The Argentinian boss made the revelation during a press conference ahead of the Champions League opener, also highlighting the importance of Spurs kicking their European campaign off with a win.

"It will be a very competitive group stage and it’s very important for us to get a positive result tomorrow," he said. "Both teams arrive in a similar situation and we’re both going to fight to change that feeling."

Lloris and Sissoko are set to miss a couple of weeks' action but Alli's exclusion has come as a bit of a surprise as the hamstring problem he picked up on international duty wasn't thought to be very serious.

The biggest surprises though - considering it's such a big game at San Siro - are the absences of Alderweireld and Trippier, who Pochettino confirmed were missing for "technical reasons".

Explaining his decision, the Argentinian added: "We still have out Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko. They are in London. They are on the list with players like Foyth and Nkoudou. Then a technical decision in London - Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier.

"It’s a technical decision. You can look it up in the dictionary. Tactical? That is on the pitch, although guess you could say this is tactical off of the pitch."

Lloris' absence on Saturday really stuck out as stand-in stopper Michel Vorm made key errors leading to goals. And it could be a worry for the side as they gear up for Inter.

Meanwhile, Pochettino's decision to rest the likes of Trippier and Alderweireld - two very important players in the setup - has left fans confused.