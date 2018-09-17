Promising Newcastle Starlet Hoping to Leave St James' Park on Loan in January

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Newcastle winger Cal Roberts has said that he hopes to leave the club on a loan deal in January.

The 21-year-old's prospects of breaking into Rafa Benitez's first-team setup have improved with the departure of Rolando Aarons. But Matt Ritchie, Christian Atsu, Jacob Murphy and Kenedy are all still above him in the pecking order.

The Toon boss has indicated that the player could get his chance this season if other players suffer injuries, yet that's hardly a guarantee and Roberts reckons his chances of cutting his teeth in a senior group would be heightened if he moved on loan.

Benitez deployed the attacker as a full-back during Newcastle's pre-season as part of an experiment and he didn't disappoint at all. However, he knows that he won't get the nod ahead of the aforementioned players if he can't continuously impress his boss.

"It's a case of impressing Rafa Benitez," he told the Chronicle.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“You just have to keep playing as well as you can and then it’s in his hands from there. I went away in pre-season with the first team.”


“I think I learned a lot," he said of his experiences during the pre-season. "I think I have learned the hard side of the game which you can now see in my game.

“It’s been more about learning the defensive side of the game which not every winger likes to do. Sometimes I won’t get as many touches as I like to. But you just have to do what you need for the team. When the whole team does that you end up getting the wins.

“Hopefully I can get that loan move in January."

Roberts has been with Newcastle since he was eight. He's only left the club on two occasions, having played at Gateshead and Kilmarnock on temporary deals in 2015 and 2017.

While he could be handed an opportunity to show his worth in Magpies colours, it seems like he'd rather gain more first-team experience elsewhere.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)