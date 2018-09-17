Report Claims Crystal Palace Ace Could Leave at the End of His Contract After Return From Injury

Crystal Palace full back Pape Souare is likely to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Souare has only featured once in the Premier League so far this term and there is now little chance he will remain at the club beyond his current contract.

According to the Daily Mirror, via HITC, Souare might even be available for a move in January as he has been usurped by Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp in the eyes of manager Roy Hodgson.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Souare was involved in a serious car accident in September 2016 and despite returning to professional football 11 months later, the former Lille defender has made just two appearances for Palace in the just over a season.

Before his accident, the 28-year-old was a staple of Alan Pardew's side, making 34 Premier League appearances in his debut season. Souare arrived in the summer of 2015 from Ligue 1 side Lille for around £3.6m.

It is yet to be seen whether he will be allowed to leave in January as Palace may attempt to recoup some of his fee.

It is entirely plausible that in today's market Palace could possibly make a profit on a player who teams may covet due to his Premier League experience.

Souare is now 28 years old and has made 22 international appearances for Senegal. It is clear Hodgson prefers his other options in that position and Souare's aim for the rest of the season may be to prove he can remain injury-free for the first campaign in three years.