Roy Hodgson's Latest Comments Could Spell Trouble for Out of Form Crystal Palace Striker

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has hinted that on-loan forward Jordan Ayew could remain in the starting lineup after his "excellent" performance against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, which may spell trouble for Christian Benteke.

The Ghanaian started up front in place of Benteke - who sat the match out with a knee injury - and he gave a very good account of himself, providing the assist for Wilfried Zaha's winning goal.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Ayew joined Palace on loan from Swansea City, signing a deal on deadline day last month. He could have quite the season in London, if Hodgson hands him regular minutes.

The player's contributions at the weekend have done his chances of remaining a starter very little harm; but it could come at the expense of the goal shy Benteke.

"I thought he was excellent, really, really good," Hodgson said regarding Ayew after Saturday's victory (via football.london).

"He must be delighted with his performance and I am sure the fans - and they were great the fans, and there were a lot of them making constant noise - I should think they will go home thinking we have found a centre-forward here, because that's certainly our thoughts at the moment.

"He was really, really good."

Benteke scored just three times for Palace last season, despite making 31 appearances for the side, and is yet to get off the mark this season, having played in their first four matches.

MB Media/GettyImages

Hodgson had previously implied that the striker could be dropped if he didn't start scoring soon. But his injury could make it a more comfortable decision, especially if Ayew keeps performing at a satisfactory level.

