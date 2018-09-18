Christian Eriksen Defends Spurs Teammate Harry Kane After Forward's Recent Barren Spell

September 18, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has leapt to the defence of his teammate Harry Kane after the forward's recent barren spell in front of goal, saying that people expect Kane to score a hat-trick every game. 

The England captain has not scored in his last four games for club and country, failing to find the back of the net in losses to Watford and Liverpool as well as England's games against Spain and Switzerland.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Kane narrowly lost out to Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot last season, but did however win the accolade at the World Cup with six goals. 

Speaking to the Independent, the Denmark international said: "Everyone expects him to score three goals every game.

"As a team we know we have to feed him, but in a team that is losing it is very difficult to score goals, even one that keeps creating chances. I know Harry wants to score more, and so do the rest of the team. At the end of the day it doesn't matter who is scoring and who is not scoring. It's about winning games."

A summer which saw no new arrivals at Spurs, as well as one in which many of their first team stars progressed to the latter stages of the World Cup, looks to have played a part in a stuttering start to the season. 

Despite their indifferent start, Eriksen claims that fatigue is definitely not a reason for their poor form. 

The 26-year-old added: "We are not tired after the World Cup. Everyone has had near enough the same break.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Of course we are unfortunate we had so many players going so far in the tournament, which meant they started their pre-season later.

"But our performances have had nothing to do with tiredness. And personally, I haven't felt tired. There is no better place to put things right than at the San Siro. It's the perfect stadium to play in. And there will be no better way to start a Champions League campaign than with a win at the San Siro. It's going to be an exciting game."

