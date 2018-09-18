ON THIS DAY: Scuffle at the Hawthorns, Modrić Nets Stunner & City Suffer Late Heartbreak

Welcome to your daily dose of football nostalgia, with today's trip down memory lane full of late drama.

From a tear up at the Hawthorns, to a shock win for newly promoted Watford, and the birthday of a superstar exiting his teenage years, September 18 really is full of variety.

So grab a choccie bourbon, whack the kettle on and settle down for a few blasts from the past.

Juventus Break Celtic Hearts

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

We kick off today's festivities with a trip back to the beginning of this century, and a Champions League clash between Juventus and Celtic at the Stadio Delle Alpi in 2001.

The hosts were overwhelming favourites and duly took control of the game, through David Trezeguet's quick-fire brace. Martin O'Neill's side gave themselves a lifeline through Stiliyan Petrov's deflected free-kick, before they were thrown an even bigger bone when Edgar Davids was sent off.

They looked to have taken advantage when Henrik Larsson converted a late penalty, but ultimately made a late reservation at the heartbreak hotel. Substitute Nicola Amoruso's blatant dive somehow conned the obedient referee into giving the hosts a penalty of their own, which he duly dispatched to win the game 3-2.

Modrić Scorcher Sets the Tone as Spurs Batter Liverpool

This day seven years ago is probably one that stands out in most Tottenham fans mind, particularly when thinking of former star Luka Modrić.

The Croatian midfield maestro took centre stage against Liverpool at White Hart Lane in 2011, opening the scoring with an absolute rocket from the edge of the box. His goal turned out to be the catalyst in a resounding Spurs performance, with Jermain Defoe and Emmanuel Adebayor (2) also notching as the Lilywhites ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

To make matters worse for Liverpool, Charlie Adam and Martin Skrtel saw red as Sir Kenny Dalglish's side finished with just nine men. How times have changed for the Reds...

New Boys Watford Stun Chelsea

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Our next trip into the archives takes us back to 1999, and Watford's clash with Chelsea at Vicarage Road.

The newly promoted Hornets had already shocked Liverpool at Anfield, and once again upset the odds with a narrow victory over Gianluca Vialli's side.

Allan Smart was the hero on the day, netting the first of five Premier League goals that he would score during the season. His efforts wouldn't be enough to help the legendary Graham Taylor stave off relegation though, as they returned to the old First Division at the first time of asking.

Christian Pulisic Comes of Age

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Well maybe he hasn't in a footballing sense, but Christian Pulisic can now officially put his teenage years behind him.

Dortmund's attacking midfielder turns 20 today, and having already established himself as one of the world's most talented 'wonderkids', he will now face the pressure of proving those who attached that label to him right.

A potential move away from the Bundesliga beckons - but for now, it's happy birthday to American soccer's brightest prospect.

All Hell Breaks Loose at The Hawthorns

GLENN CAMPBELL/GettyImages

It's not often that we glaze over the results when taking a trip back in time, but on this occasion there's a slightly bigger talking point that takes centre stage.

Heading into the final five minutes at The Hawthorns, Luis Boa Morte found himself streaking away from West Brom's defence in search of a second Fulham goal. His run was abruptly ended by Neil Clement, who was subsequently dismissed for a professional foul.

What followed was one hell of a melee involving Clement and Fulham's Andy Cole, who after a brief exchange of words, decided to unleash a few haymakers and forearm jabs to the face as a way to settle their differences.

After a few blows, the pair were separated and Cole was duly sent on his way by referee Mike Dean. Oh and Nwankwo Kanu then grabbed a last gasp equaliser for Albion. Funny old game eh?

Real Madrid Shatter Man City With Last Gasp Winner

Jasper Juinen/GettyImages

There is a feel good Man City memory from years gone by on the way. It just won't be today unfortunately. The reason? Well frankly it's hard to ignore their late collapse against Real Madrid in the Champions League six years ago.

The Citizens came into the clash for clamouring for success at Europe's top table, and looked to be on course for a famous win against the best of the best. Edin Džeko's second half opener was swiftly cancelled out by Marcelo, only for Aleksandar Kolarov to give City the lead once more with just five minutes to go. Could they hold out? No.

First, Karim Benzema fired home from the edge of the box, before Cristiano Ronaldo cut in from the left-hand side to arrow a deflected strike past a helpless Joe Hart to complete the most devastating of comebacks.

The Ultimate Finisher Turns 42

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Quite possibly the greatest striker of his generation, it's time to revisit the birthday calendar and wish former Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid and Brazil star Ronaldo a happy 42nd birthday.

He recently came back into the spotlight after taking a controlling share in Spanish side Real Valladolid, but will long be revered for his stunning career at the highest level.

Injuries curtailed the longevity of his career and perhaps robbed us of seeing Ronaldo achieve more in the game, but memories of his blistering pace, power and finishing ability will live long in the memory.

Everton Snatch Merseyside Derby Spoils

Image by Toby Cudworth

Our final delve into the history books takes us back 25 years, and to Goodison Park for a Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

The share of the spoils on this occasion would head to the home side, with Everton taking home the bragging rights following goals from Mark Ward and Tony Cottee. The result would inadvertently lead to the Toffees staying up that season, as they narrowly avoided relegation by two points.





The Reds would gain revenge later on in the season at Anfield though, with the winner scored by their new kid on the block, Robbie Fowler.

Malaga Join Europe's Top Table (Briefly)

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

Now in Spain's second tier, it is six seasons since Malaga's Champions League sojourn, which featured the likes of Isco, Joaquin, Roque Santa Cruz and Nacho Monreal.





On this day in 2012, the Qatari-backed upstarts took on Zenit at La Rosaleda and won 3-0 in their first ever Champions League game, with local hero Isco running the show and scoring twice.





The Boquerones would qualify top from their group (beating AC Milan along the way) and make it as far as the quarter-finals, before being controversially dumped out by Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund.





Malaga's time under the lights lasted just one season, as FFP regulations saw them banned from European competition, while the owners cash suddenly stopped flowing. Still, they'll always have those memories...