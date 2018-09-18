Douglas Costa Banned 4 Matches for Spitting on Sassuolo Player

Juventus attacker Douglas Costa has been banned for four games for spitting at an opponent during his side's 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

The Brazilian was involved in a clash with Neroverdi forward Federico Di Francesco - the son of AS Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco - towards the end of the game and was sent off for spitting in the striker's face, as well as attempting to head-butt and elbow him.

The Juventus star has now been hit with a four-match ban. An FIGC prosecutor is reported as having viewed footage of the incident, paying particular attention to the elbow, and ruled that there was insufficient evidence to hand out a longer ban, via Football Italia.

Costa has since issued an apology for his behaviour on Sunday but made no mention of Di Francesco, also suggesting that the opposing player provoked him in response to an Instagram comment from a fan.

There has been talk of racial abuse on the striker's part, but he has since denied the allegations.

"I am profoundly upset by the allegations and the inventions which have appeared on various national media outlets," he declared. "All of this is offensive and denigratory.

"I will not allow racist behaviour and/or phrases that do not pertain to my values and ethics, and that are fruits of the imagination of others, be attributed to me. I ask for and demand respect."

Many fans are of the view that Costa should serve a much longer ban, given their reactions on various social media outlets, but he appears to have gotten off rather lightly considering the astoundingly poor display of sportsmanship.

