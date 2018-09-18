Ex-Newcastle Midfielder Nolberto Solano Identifies Young Winger as Potential Key Player This Season

Former Newcastle midfielder Nolberto Solano believes Jacob Murphy has the potential to be a key player for the club this season.

The 23-year-old showed glimpses of his dribbling ability and pace in the Magpies' recent 2-1 defeat against Arsenal - a result that leaves the club 19th in the Premier League.

Despite the despondency surrounding the club at the minute, Solano thinks the former Norwich

man showed enough promise to give fans confidence for the games ahead, as they search for their first win of the season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking to The Chronicle, he said: "For me Jacob Murphy could be a key player for United if he puts his mind to it. He’s got the pace and the potential, believe me.

"There were a couple of situations on Saturday where he just needed to look up and see what the options were. But he’ll get better because he’s got a good attitude."

While the result at the weekend against the Gunners wasn't in the favour of Newcastle, the Peruvian did take the positives from the game at St James' Park, and hopes that Rafael Benitez continues to adopt a more positive approach in future, starting against Crystal Palace this weekend.

He continued: "Being positive after Arsenal though it wasn’t the right result but it was a better performance and something to build on.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I hope that Newcastle play with the same style of tactics as they did against Arsenal when they go to Crystal Palace this weekend. They were more attacking St James' Park and looked like the better side in the first half. Sadly they just couldn’t finish"