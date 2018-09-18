Ex-Premier League Referee Admits He 'Feels Sorry' for Crystal Palace Forward Wilfried Zaha

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has claimed he 'feels sorry' for Wilfried Zaha regarding some of the tackles he has had to face in the Premier League this season. However, Gallagher also admitted that Mathias Jorgensen's tackle on the Crystal Palace ace at the weekend wasn't particularly bad.

In Sky Sports' 'Ref Watch' column, Gallagher sides with the Ivory Coast international on the fact that the 25-year-old does receive some brutal treatment from opposition players.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

However, in this particular incident, he does not feel that the Danish defender should have received his marching orders.

Gallagher said: "I've seen him receive bad fouls this season, but I don't think it's a particularly bad foul. If anything the defender is unlucky because he doesn't see Zaha coming. He stretches for the ball and Zaha is just too fast for him.

"He does get fouled but most-fouled lists can be artificial; someone has to be top and bottom. Years ago, Kevin Davies was the most fouled player in the Premier League, but also committed the most fouls. We don't know what those fouls are.

"He hasn't been booked for simulation this year, I feel a little bit sorry for him. I've said before I don't think he's a diver."

Great shift from the team and happy to play my part. Thanks to the travelling fans safe journey home 🙌🏿 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/wR88Efr39K — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) September 15, 2018

The incident up at the John Smith's Stadium last Saturday has dominated the headlines this week, with even more fuel poured on the fire given the Palace forward's comments in his post match interview.

Zaha told the BBC: "I feel like before anyone gets a red I'd have to get my leg broken or something. That's why I lose my head.

"Why am I getting different treatment from other players? It makes you not want to go on a run because someone will come through the back of you, and it doesn't allow you to express yourself."

Was going to write about Zaha issue but it’s fundamentally pointless. Palace have done what they needed to do, raising it with PL. Treatment WZ is given in coming weeks is under spotlight and it should be useful case study to dispel the diving stuff too — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) September 18, 2018

Just two minutes after the aforementioned incident, Zaha picked up a booking of his own when he flew in on Terriers' full-back Florent Hadergjonaj in retaliation.