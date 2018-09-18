Former Arsenal Star Ray Parlour Claims He Doesn't Know What Tottenham Midfielder Eric Dier Offers

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has claimed that he doesn't know what Tottenham's Eric Dier offers as a midfielder, insisting that the England star would be better off in defence.

Parlour told talkSPORT that he feels the former Sporting CP player is currently not good enough to star for the national team, or in midfield for Spurs, despite Dier turning out for the Three Lions on 34 occasions so far.

🗣️ Brazil: 'I'm beginning to doubt if he's top, top class.'



🗣️ Parlour: 'I don't know what he brings to the midfield.'



Al & Ray say Eric Dier's performance against Liverpool has increased their doubts about the #THFC & England midfielder.



Do you think Dier is overrated? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0saGyW4uVn — The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (@SportsBreakfast) September 17, 2018

In reply to host Alan Brazil's comments doubting the 24-year-old's ability, the Gunners favourite said: “I certainly think he’s a better centre-half.

“I know he’s playing in central midfield and he’s done well there - probably the best game I’ve seen him play was at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea and he was excellent, he was everywhere.

“But I just don’t think he does it on a regular basis.

“I don’t know what he really brings to the midfield, if I’m being honest.

“And I know he has been England captain in a few games, but I don’t think he’s England quality at the moment.”

Dier has come under fire for his woeful display against Liverpool at Wembley last weekend, in which he was extremely sloppy in possession and simply overrun by the Reds.

The England international has a lot of experience playing at centre-back and full-back for both Sporting and Tottenham, before Mauricio Pochettino converted him into a defensive midfielder.

In past seasons, he has excelled in the position alongside Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama, mostly playing in front of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld where he can occasionally slip into a back three.

Watch plenty of football, but can’t understand what Eric Dier brings to the table for Spurs or England.



Doesn’t score, doesn’t pass forward, doesn’t defend well - anonymous today. Couldn’t lace James Milner’s boots. #TOTLIV — Jonathon Taylor (@JonathonTaylor1) September 15, 2018

In fairness, Dier was not the only Spurs player who failed to perform against Jurgen Klopp's side last time out, so criticism of him is perhaps reactionary and does not take into account his past seasons as a midfielder.

However, he is yet to hit the form we know he is capable of so far this season, which will be a concern to Pochettino.