Former Inter Star Compares Tottenham Trio to Class of 2010 Ahead of Champions League Opener

Former Inter defender Giuseppe Baresi has compared the current Tottenham trio of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen to 2010 stars Gareth Bale, Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric.

The two sides met in the 2010/11 Champions League, when Baresi was assistant manager for the Italian side, and watched the pair play two entertaining group games, with Inter winning at San Siro 4-3, despite a second-half hat-trick from Gareth Bale.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Their next meeting at White Hart Lane was equally as enthralling, with Bale, van der Vaart and Modric starring in a memorable 3-1 for Spurs.





Baresi, speaking to football.london ahead of their game in the Champions League, believes that Kane, Alli and Eriksen are as good as the now departed trio.

The 60-year-old said: "There are some similarities between the two sides, looking at the players they have and the way they play.

"Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane - three of the stars of the current team - are on a similar level to the three you mentioned from 2010. They were a fearsome side then just as they are now, but Inter are perfectly capable of giving them a game."





With both Inter and Tottenham in Group B alongside Barcelona, many expected the duo to be battling it out for the second qualifying spot to reach the knockout stages at the turn of the year.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Ahead of the game at San Siro, Maurico Pochettino has confirmed he will be without a number of first team players for the game, as Alli, Hugo Lloirs, Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier and Moussa Sissoko are all absent.