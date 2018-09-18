Ivan Rakitic Told to Wait for New Barcelona Contract as Finances Tighten at the Camp Nou

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has been told that the club will not be able to satisfy his demands of a new contract at the moment, and will have to wait until next summer to be offered fresh terms.

Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu told radio show 'El Transistor' that the club will not be able to meet the former Sevilla midfielder's demands this season.

The news comes despite Rakitic showing loyalty to the club by turning down a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain, who were willing to meet the Croatian's demands.

Bartomeu said: "This season we will not be able to make the gesture that Rakitic is asking of us. Next season we can look at it in relation to new revenue."

Amid the Spanish champions rejection of Rakitic's demands, it is interesting that Ernesto Valverde's side are in talks with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets over renewing their deals at the Camp Nou.

Bartomeu tells @ElTransistorOC there will be no new deal for Rakitic this season, despite midfielder's request. Busquets' improved contract imminent, talks planned with Alba. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 18, 2018

Having committed to Barcelona in the summer as PSG circled, Rakitic will no doubt be disappointed to hear that other first team regulars are having their contracts prioritised over his own.

Rakitic arrived in Catalonia back in 2014 in a £17m move from Sevilla, and has played a key role in helping the club win a Champions League title and the La Liga on three occasions.

The World Cup finalist is after a pay rise as he emerges as one of Barcelona's key midfielders following the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, and is extremely keen to renew his deal.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 30-year-old said: "I already have a contract here that is valid for a few more years.

"Hopefully, we can extend it. I have a lot of desire. I want to enjoy every training and every game and show that they can have confidence in me."

When asked if he had requested a pay rise and if he has spoken to Bartomeu, Rakitic said: "Yes, and I hope he calls me again soon."