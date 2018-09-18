Liverpool Fans Left Questioning the Need for First Team Midfielder Following His Recent Comments

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

All in all, it has been the perfect start to the season for Liverpool.

The Reds have picked up fifteen points from five matches and seemed to have solved some of the nagging issues that have been holding them back from mounting a serious title challenge in recent years.

However, one player who probably won't be too pleased with how his season has started is club captain Jordan Henderson. The midfielder has only managed to start one game so far this season and has had to sit and watch from the sidelines as the midfield trio of James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita have performed superbly.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With summer signing Fabinho also waiting in the wings and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain currently out through injury, there is a growing sense that Henderson's run as a first team regular may be coming to an end.

Henderson has recently spoke to the official club website regarding his time spent watching from the sidelines, claiming that he is keen to "keep working hard, improve and take my chance when it comes."

Some Liverpool fans took to Twitter to react to Henderson's comments, advising him that a run in the first team is going to be very unlikely at this point.



The response to Henderson's comments weren't all negative and there were also plenty of Liverpool supporters who appreciated the fact that Henderson was willing to fight for his place rather than moan about the fact he isn't currently being selected. 



With Liverpool set to play six games in the next 19 days, it is almost certain that Henderson is going to get his chance to earn himself a few more minutes on the pitch. It will then be up to him to persuade Jurgen Klopp into giving him an automatic starting role.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)