Liverpool Fans Left Questioning the Need for First Team Midfielder Following His Recent Comments

All in all, it has been the perfect start to the season for Liverpool.

The Reds have picked up fifteen points from five matches and seemed to have solved some of the nagging issues that have been holding them back from mounting a serious title challenge in recent years.

However, one player who probably won't be too pleased with how his season has started is club captain Jordan Henderson. The midfielder has only managed to start one game so far this season and has had to sit and watch from the sidelines as the midfield trio of James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita have performed superbly.

With summer signing Fabinho also waiting in the wings and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain currently out through injury, there is a growing sense that Henderson's run as a first team regular may be coming to an end.

Henderson has recently spoke to the official club website regarding his time spent watching from the sidelines, claiming that he is keen to "keep working hard, improve and take my chance when it comes."

Some Liverpool fans took to Twitter to react to Henderson's comments, advising him that a run in the first team is going to be very unlikely at this point.

The response to Henderson's comments weren't all negative and there were also plenty of Liverpool supporters who appreciated the fact that Henderson was willing to fight for his place rather than moan about the fact he isn't currently being selected.

With Liverpool set to play six games in the next 19 days, it is almost certain that Henderson is going to get his chance to earn himself a few more minutes on the pitch. It will then be up to him to persuade Jurgen Klopp into giving him an automatic starting role.