Liverpool Fans React After Klopp Reveals Injury Doubt Ahead of Paris Saint-Germain Clash

September 18, 2018

Ever since Roberto Firmino got Oberyn Martelled by Jan Vertonghen in the win over Spurs on Saturday, Liverpool fans have been sweating over the Brazilian forward's fitness for the Reds' first Champions League game of the season.

Jurgen Klopp was coy on Firmino's chances of making the lineup to face Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on Tuesday night.

"No idea, to be honest," was Klopp's less than convincing response when asked about Firmino's potential availability during the pre-match press conference.

"He is much better. We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. If he will be fine for tomorrow, I don't know in the moment."

As the medical staff fish the last bits of Vertonghen's wrist watch out of Bobby's eye socket (sorry for that image) Liverpool fans took to Twitter in their droves to comment on the situation.

There were the worriers...

The optimists...

And of course the jokers...

I mean, he kinda pulls it off...

There is good news for Liverpool fans however, as it has since been revealed that Firmino is in Liverpool's matchday squad, with the team sheets soon to be announced...

