Liverpool Fans React After Klopp Reveals Injury Doubt Ahead of Paris Saint-Germain Clash

Ever since Roberto Firmino got Oberyn Martelled by Jan Vertonghen in the win over Spurs on Saturday, Liverpool fans have been sweating over the Brazilian forward's fitness for the Reds' first Champions League game of the season.

Jurgen Klopp was coy on Firmino's chances of making the lineup to face Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on Tuesday night.

"No idea, to be honest," was Klopp's less than convincing response when asked about Firmino's potential availability during the pre-match press conference.

Stop posting the Firmino eye pic. thanks — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 15, 2018

"He is much better. We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. If he will be fine for tomorrow, I don't know in the moment."

As the medical staff fish the last bits of Vertonghen's wrist watch out of Bobby's eye socket (sorry for that image) Liverpool fans took to Twitter in their droves to comment on the situation.

There were the worriers...

Doesnt sound good — Charlie (@mosxlah11) September 17, 2018

no bobby, no party — Adam Smith (@Spartan_Number7) September 17, 2018

This is the thing that worries me about Liverpool, any of those front 3 get injured and there’s nobody near their level that can step in, be good if Sturridge gets a few games in cup competitions — James Peter Smith (@MrJamesPSmith) September 17, 2018

Not been impressed with Sturridge when he's come on this season, despite a good pre-season.



Looks lacking in legs and work-rate, and holds onto the ball for too long, so would go with Shaqiri if Firmino's out tomorrow. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 17, 2018

The optimists...

No worries we have Shaqiri — Tlal Ah (@TlalAh0) September 17, 2018

I would have rested Firmino against PSG anyway. Give Sturridge a game. — Calum Gray (@CalumG48) September 17, 2018

Can't wait to see eyepatch Firmino do a madness vs PSG — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 17, 2018

And of course the jokers...

Does he want my eye? — . (@FourFourOnGlue) September 17, 2018

Bobby in Edgar Davids goggles. — Dan likes Ribena (@DACrookster) September 17, 2018

I mean, he kinda pulls it off...

Firmino returning against PSG like... pic.twitter.com/Os40ds3FPy — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 18, 2018

There is good news for Liverpool fans however, as it has since been revealed that Firmino is in Liverpool's matchday squad, with the team sheets soon to be announced...