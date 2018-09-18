Man City Hit Impasse Over Raheem Sterling's Contract Renewal With Pay Rise Request a Key Issue

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Manchester City fans will be holding their breath as the latest news emanating from the club is that Raheem Sterling and the Citizens have hit a stumbling block in the negotiations for a contract renewal for the winger.

Next summer the 23-year-old will enter the final year of the five-year deal he signed with City in the summer of 2015 after joining from Liverpool in a £44m deal, where he currently earns £170,00 a week. However, the England international is looking to become one of the club's highest earners, and is seeking a pay rise up to somewhere in the region of £220,000 a week.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Yet City officials and Sterling's camp appear to be some way off in those valuations, according to the Guardian. While both sides are prepared to be patient and work with another to sort out a deal, City and manager Pep Guardiola will be keenly aware that a talent like Sterling - who impressed at the World Cup and with his club last season (18 goals and added 15 assists in the league) - could be sold at a far cheaper price than his current worth should demand; if he does not put pen to paper on a new deal.


Speaking to this issue last week, Guardiola said: “it’s well-known we’re delighted with him and would like him to continue. My club knows my opinion and we share that. After that it is the club and the agent.”

Sterling has carried on his blistering form from last season into the current campaign, having already notched three goals in four appearances for the reigning champions. While there is no rush to tie the electric winger down to a new deal, all will be aware that the clock is ticking.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)