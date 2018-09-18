Manager Chris Hughton Praises Brighton's 'Good Character' After 2-2 Draw Against Southampton

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has confessed that his side were far from their best during their 2-2 draw against Southampton on Monday evening, but he was also happy with the character they showed to earn themselves a point.

The Seagulls were second best throughout the tie and found themselves two goals down with half an hour left on the clock. Shane Duffy then pulled a goal back before Glenn Murray struck home a penalty right in the dying moments of the match.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Brighton were particularly poor in the first half of the match and Hughton discussed what was said at half-time to improve the performance levels during the second interval.

"I can say what I need to say, and shout as much as I want, but you've got to have a group of players who realise it themselves." Hughton said, as per The Argus. "There wasn't a player coming in at half-time who didn't realise the team had under performed. You can't get away with it in this division."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Given just how poor Brighton were for large portions of the match, Hughton was unsurprisingly relieved to pick up a point - although he was quick to point out that he doesn't want to make performing poorly a habit.

"The overriding feeling is one of a team desperate to get back into this game, and great character. The disappointment was the level of performance in the first half, but I was still relatively confident we might go in at 0-0 and change a few things and mentalities.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"But good character at the end. I don't want to be in that position too often."