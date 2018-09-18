Manager Chris Hughton Praises Brighton's 'Good Character' After 2-2 Draw Against Southampton

September 18, 2018

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has confessed that his side were far from their best during their 2-2 draw against Southampton on Monday evening, but he was also happy with the character they showed to earn themselves a point.

The Seagulls were second best throughout the tie and found themselves two goals down with half an hour left on the clock. Shane Duffy then pulled a goal back before Glenn Murray struck home a penalty right in the dying moments of the match.

Brighton were particularly poor in the first half of the match and Hughton discussed what was said at half-time to improve the performance levels during the second interval.

"I can say what I need to say, and shout as much as I want, but you've got to have a group of players who realise it themselves." Hughton said, as per The Argus. "There wasn't a player coming in at half-time who didn't realise the team had under performed. You can't get away with it in this division."

Given just how poor Brighton were for large portions of the match, Hughton was unsurprisingly relieved to pick up a point - although he was quick to point out that he doesn't want to make performing poorly a habit.

"The overriding feeling is one of a team desperate to get back into this game, and great character. The disappointment was the level of performance in the first half, but I was still relatively confident we might go in at 0-0 and change a few things and mentalities.

"But good character at the end. I don't want to be in that position too often."

