'Not Realistic Contenders': Mauricio Pochettino Gives Damning Verdict of Own Side's Ambition

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Prior to Tottenham's Champions League opener away at Inter on Tuesday night, manager Mauricio Pochettino made some unorthodox statements in his pre-match conference claiming his side "are not realistic contenders in any single competition."

In what has been dubbed Pochettino's Eric Cantona moment, referencing a bizarre press conference in which the former Manchester United striker conjured up images of seagulls and trawlers, the Tottenham manager also used cows to make his point.

 The Daily Mail report the Spurs coach as saying: "We are not realistic contenders in any single competition, that is my view."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"If we show the same face as against Watford, it is impossible to be a contender. 


"If we show the face as against Liverpool, so difficult. In some periods of the game against Manchester United, maybe yes.


"I explained after Old Trafford, it was so difficult to keep the feet on the grass. We needed to work harder, be more competitive and improve. The last two defeats are so good if the effect is to wake up and improve."

Tottenham supporters are likely to be a little miffed with their manager's apparent lack of belief. 

Rounding off his symposium in full Cantona style, the Argentine left everybody in quite the state of confusion after being pressed on what his side learnt from last year's loss to Juventus.

He added: "It is like the cow in the field who sees the train pass at the same time every day. 


"If you ask the cow what time is the train he won't have the answer. Experience will help of course but not only experience wins you games."

