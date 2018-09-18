Scottish Champions Celtic Set Eyes on Promising Newcastle Youngsters

Brendan Rodgers Celtic are keeping tabs on young Newcastle duo Freddie Woodman Sean Longstaff, according to reports.

Newcastle's U23's were beaten by Southampton U23's on Friday night, in a match which was overseen by a scout sent from Celtic to keep eyes on the two promising footballers.



As reported by Chronicle Live, the Hoops sent scouts tp the game to check out goalkeeper Woodman and midfielder Longstaff.



The young talents are both yet to extend their contracts, which only adds further speculation that a move for either player could be on the cards.





Woodman, who won the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper in the 2017 U20's World Cup, had a loan deal blocked by Newcastle this summer. With a potentially bargain price tag attached due to his contract which expires in 2019, the youngster's head could be turned by the gaggle of clubs set to snatch him up in the next transfer window.





Meanwhile, Longstaff's contract is also set to end in 2019 which could make him a bargain prospect for the likes of Celtic, with Rodgers' side potentially able to nab the player for a compensation fee. He has previously been linked with Bournemouth.

In addition to scouts from Celtic, the report claims representatives from Manchester United and Kilmarnock were also in attendance for Friday's clash.