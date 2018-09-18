Sky Pundit Compares West Ham Summer Signing to Superstars Gareth Bale & Arjen Robben

Sky Sports Pundit Tony Cascarino has likened West Ham's summer singing Andriy Yarmolenko to Gareth Bale after the Ukrainian's superb performance against Everton at the weekend.

Yarmolenko joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £17.5m, but did not start a single Premier League fixture until Sunday's win at Goodison Park. He scored twice during the 3-1 victory and received widespread acclaim for his accomplished performance.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In his column for the Times, Cascarino drew comparisons to both Real Madrid's Bale and Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben - two wingers who have made a career out of cutting inside from wide areas to score goals.

"Andriy Yarmolenko is like Gareth Bale and Arjen Robben in the way that he wants to play on the right and cut in on to his left foot." Cascarino wrote.

"As an opposing defender, you cannot allow him to do that or he will punish you more often than not. And it is also obvious that he will try to do it at every opportunity."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Yarmolenko's performance will surely earn him a spot in Manuel Pellegrini's future starting lineup and the 28-year-old will have to keep up his good form as West Ham host league leaders Chelsea on Sunday.